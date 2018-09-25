Indians to participate at high-end fundraiser in Paris

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The 26th edition of annual Le Bal des Debutantes, a glamorous fundraiser with international high society debutantes, to be held on November 24 in Paris, will see the participation of three Indian faces.

Ananya Raje Scindia of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, Shloka Birla -- daughter of power couple Yash and Avanti Birla -- and Aria Mehta, daughter of businessmen Dipu and Payal Mehta, will be a part of the event, said a statement.

Each year since 1992, 'Le Bal', also referred to as Le Bal des Débutantes, brings together 20 young women and gentlemen from renowned influential families around the world across the arts, politics, business and culture.

For one magical evening of couture, cavaliers and fundraising, these guests make their grand entry into the upper echelons of society and high fashion.

The brainchild of PR guru Ophélie Renouard, the 26th edition will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Paris.

In the past, young beauties such as Princess Adishree Singh of Jammu & Kashmir (2009), Shaiyara Devi of Kapurthala (2011), Isha Ambani and Ashna Mehta (2011), Princess Askshita Bhanjdeo of Jaisalmer (2013), and most recently, Jayati Modi (2016), Ananya Pandey and Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur (2017) have been presented at the event.

Ananya's outfit is designed by Indo-French duo Lecoanet Hemant. Her brother Yuvaraj Mahanaryaman Scindia, Prince of Gwalior, is her cavalier.

Shloka will sport a creation by Indian couturier Manish Malhotra, while Aria will flaunt a gown crafted by Lebanese designer George Hobeika.

Renouard said in a statement: "Today India is a major world player and true force to reckon with. I am happy to welcome our three new Indian debutantes and their dynamic young energies for the 26th edition of Le Bal."

The global event raises funds and awareness for two important causes - Enfants d'Asie: Children of Asia, which provides care for close to 10,000 children, in the form of shelter, medical care, food and education, in South East Asia. The other is The Seleni Institute, a non-profit organisation providing care, information and research funding, supporting the mental health of women and teenage mothers.

