Indians optimistic about future, but concerns about harmony remain: Survey

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) A survey participated in by 25,000 citizens found that a majority of Indians are positive about the country's future.

"Around 61 per cent citizens see growth and prosperity for most Indian over the next five years. They feel optimistic that India will be able to leverage its demographic dividend and create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for young Indians," said a survey conducted by community engagement platform LocalCircles.

Around 34 per cent citizens have expressed concern on the social stability front -- the ability of people to live together peacefully and in harmony.

A high 75 per cent expect India's global clout to further improve as the country approaches 75 years of independence in 2022. Approximately, 66 per cent feel India will be able to improve its governance delivery during this period as it implements Aadhaar based governance and adopts participative governance models.

India has more than 50 per cent of its population below the age of 25 and more than 65 per cent below the age of 35. It is expected that, in 2020, the average age of an Indian will be 29 years, compared to 37 for China and 48 for Japan

Citizens said the government will need to take the right steps for the skill development of the youngsters for making them job ready and each state should set up skill development schools.

They also suggested that the existing ITIs and polytechnics be modernized and the young populations should be guided towards the right direction. At the same time, entrepreneurship will have to be given a boost and sops will have to be announced for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) fighting against cheap imports from neighbouring countries.

Many citizens also feel that corruption, a major barrier for SMEs to establish and do business must be addressed in mission mode by central and state governments by enabling local ecosystems that focus on improving transparency and accountability.

--IANS

mg/vm