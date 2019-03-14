Indians must make up their mind not to use Chinese products beginning from this Holi: Harsimrat Kaur

Speaking on China's refusal in blacklisting Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that Indians must make up their mind to stop using Chinese products and beat China economically. She said, "China has exposed itself around the world. When countries like US, France, Germany and others are standing by India and are saying that Masood Azhar should be declared a global terrorist, what is China's reason to stand for and protect a terrorist. So, now it's time for the Indians to send out a message to China that if you support those terrorists who attack our people, then every Indian should make up their mind, starting from Holi we're not going to touch a single Chinese product. We should make our mind not to spend a single penny in buying Chinese products and that's how we can beat China economically."