Indians are the most vacation deprived nation in the world: Survey

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Indians are the most vacation deprived nation in the world followed by South Korea and Hong Kong, says Expedia Vacation Deprivation Survey.

The survey is spread across 19 countries with India specific findings analyzing how vacation deprived Indians are, how do they take their holidays, do they utilize all or prefer working, feel guilty of taking vacations and take into account the work pressure while deciding their vacation.

This year, the survey shows India as the most vacation deprived country in the world, as more and more Indians feel vacation deprived followed by South Korea and Hong Kong.

As many as 53 per cent of Indians take fewer vacation days than they get and 35 per cent don't take leave as work schedule does not allow for vacation or there are not enough staff to cover, said a statement.

This year 68 per cent of people cancelled or postponed their vacations due to work.

The survey throws light on the reason as to why Indians are vacation deprived and what factors play an important role in their travel decisions.

Also Indian workers do not take all vacation days and rank five in the matter of leaving their vacations unused after Japan, Italy, Australia, New Zealand.

Also 68 per cent of Indians have ended up cancelling their vacation due to work with 19 per cent fear being seen as less committed and 25 per cent have fear that they will miss out on important decision making and 18 per cent live under the perception that successful people don't take a break.

Despite the fact that 78 per cent of bosses are supportive of vacations, Indians continue to get diverted by work while vacationing as 32 per cent of supervisors, 34 per cent of co-workers and 33 per cent of junior staff keep bothering Indians while they are vacationing.

The study was conducted among 11,144 respondents across 19 countries.

--IANS

nv/sed