Indians looking for new solutions to problems: PM Modi on Article 370 revocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sep 08 said that the past 100 days of the NDA government in Delhi were days of change, determination, improvement and good intention. Addressing a mega BJP rally in Rohtak, he thanked the people of Haryana for making the BJP?win all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana. "Be it the matter of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh or water crisis, 130 crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems," said PM Modi in a public rally.