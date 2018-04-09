Indians impress in lawn bowls events

Gold Coast, April 9 (IANS) India outplayed South Africa 19-7 in the Men's Fours round 1 match while women's team lost 15-23 to Fiji in the Women's Triples round 1 tie at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

In the women's triple category, India crushed Papua New Guinea 24-6 in their round 2 match. Meanwhile, Krishna Xalxo lost to England's Robert Paxton 19-21 in his second round match in the men's singles.

Earlier in the day, India's Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey beat Wales duo of Laura Daniels and Jessica Sims 20-16 in lawn bowls women's Pairs Sectional Play first round.

The Indian pair started on a slow pace but gathered momentum once the match progressed before turning the heat on the Wales duo.

In men's singles Sectional Play first round, Krishna Xalxo beat Kenya's Cephas Kimwaki Kimani 21-12 at Broadbeach.

