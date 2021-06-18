Indians’ Funds in Swiss Banks at Rs 20,700 Crore, Most in 13 Years

Funds held by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks rose to Rs 20,700 crore, or 2.55 billion Swiss francs in 2020, news agency PTI reported. This includes funds through India-based branches and other financial institutions. Holdings via securities and similar instruments saw a sharp surge, but customer deposits fell, annual data from Switzerland’s central bank revealed on Thursday, 17 June.

This figure is the highest observed in 13 years, reversing a two-year declining trend. At the end of 2019, the aggregate funds of Indian clients with Swiss banks was 899 million Swiss francs, or Rs 6,625 crore, the report added.

This number has mostly shown a downward trend since a record of nearly 6.5 billion Swiss francs in 2006, except for 2011, 2013, 2017, and a few other years, Swiss National Bank (SNB) data shows.

Sharp Surge in ‘Other Amounts Due to Customers’

This Rs 20,706 crore amount (CHF 2,554.7 million), which is the ‘total liabilities’ of Swiss banks, or the ‘amounts due to’ Indian clients at the end of 2020, includes:

Over Rs. 4,000 crore (CHF 503.9 million) in customer deposits.

Over Rs 3,100 crore (CHF 383 million) via other banks.

Rs 16.5 crore (CHF 2 million) through fiduciaries / trusts.

Nearly Rs 13,500 crore (CHF 1,664.8 million) in ‘other amounts due to customers’ as bonds, securities, and other financial instruments.

The data reveals that money held via other banks has seen a sharp surge from CHF 88 million at the end of 2019. On the other hand, customer account deposits have fallen from CHF 550 million at the end of 2019, and fiduciaries have more than halved from CHF 7.4 million, PTI reported.

The biggest rise can be seen in ‘other amounts due to customers’, which increased more than six-fold from CHF 253 million at the end of 2019, the report added.

Data on Alleged Black Money Held by Indians

This data reported by banks to the SNB does not indicate the amount of alleged black money held by Indians in Switzerland, and it does not include the funds held by Indians, NRIs, or others under names of third-country entities.

Swiss authorities have always taken the stand that Indian residents’ assets in Swiss banks cannot be considered black money, and that they actively stand with India against tax fraud and evasion, the report added.

There has been an automatic information exchange with regards to tax matters between India and Switzerland since 2018, and Switzerland has been proactive in sharing details of Indian accounts suspected to have engaged in financial wrongdoings on the basis of prima facie evidence. This exchange of information has been done for hundreds of cases so far, PTI reported.

Where India Stands Among Other Countries

Overall customer deposits in all Swiss banks rose to nearly CHF 2 trillion in 2020, including CHF 600 billion in foreign customer deposits, PTI reported.

With the UK topping the charts for foreign clients’ funds at CHF 377 billion, the USA followed with CHF 152 billion. West Indies, France, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas also featured in the top 10, the report added.

India stood 51st on this list, below China and Russia, but above South Africa and Brazil among the BRICS nations. India also placed ahead of countries like New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Mauritius, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI.)

