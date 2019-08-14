Indians have freedom to follow their aspirations, govt have abolished lot of laws: PM Modi

While addressing the nation in the national capital on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I always ask this question that can we not reduce the interference of government in people's lives? Let our people have the freedom to follow their own aspirations. We have abolished a lot of laws." This is PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation in which he focused on several issues. He spoke for around 92 minutes during his speech.