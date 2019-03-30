Indians feel that style of functioning of PM Modi is authoritarian: Anand Sharma
While addressing a press conference, Congress senior leader Anand Sharma said, "Not only the filmmakers its all the thinking Indians who feel that the thinking of the Prime Minister and style of functioning is authoritarian, arbitrary abuse and misuse of power of central agencies subversion of institution where people fundamental rights are threatened it will be India's national interest that BJP is defeated." Earlier, 100 filmmakers urge people of the country against voting for the BJP.