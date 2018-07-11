Indians falter at World U20 athletics

Tampere (Finland), July 11 (IANS) Indian athletes endured a disappointing day at the IAAF World U20 Championships as they were unable to reach the finals of their respective events at the Ratina Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the men's 400 metre event, Gaurav finished fifth in Heat 3 with a time of 48.61 seconds.

Aruna Dharshana of Sri Lanka topped the heat with 46.81 seconds. Brazil's Bruno Silva was the other athlete to enter the final from Heat 3 with 47.05 seconds.

In men's hammer throw, India's Damneet Singh finished sixth in Group A with a throw of 67.48 metres. Damneet achieved the mark with his first attempt but fouled his remaining two throws.

--IANS

ajb/bg