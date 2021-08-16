Indians enthusiastically celebrate 75th Independence Day in Texas

Houston, Aug 16 (PTI) Indian-Americans in the US state of Texas turned out in large numbers at the Consulate General of India here and enthusiastically celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day with a series of events.

Consul General of India, Aseem Mahajan hoisted the National Flag, followed by reading President Ram Nath Kovind’s national address in the presence of the Indian community and friends of India and consulate officials.

“As India is celebrating ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'', marking the 75th year of Independence, India and the US are enhancing their ties not only at the bilateral level but also at the regional and global levels,' Mahajan said.

Top American Senators, Congressmen, Academics and scientists greeted the people of India on this occasion. Co-Founder and Co-Chair of Senate India Caucus Senator John Cornyn extended his greetings to Indian-Americans on this occasion and appreciated their role in strengthening strong ties between the two biggest democratic countries and making the state of Texas a culturally rich and vibrant place.

Congratulating India, Greater Houston Partnership, which builds trade between India and Houston said as a global city, Houston’s relationship with India is critical. Our ties with India in particular are strong with USD 8 billion in bilateral trade in 2020.

Conveying greetings on the occasion, Indian-origin President of the University of Houston, Renu Khator said, “India's new education policy has opened the doors wider for more collaborations and partnerships between our two nations, we realise that India offers tremendous opportunities for us as scholars and students to work together with their Indian counterparts to find solutions to our common problems, in energy, healthcare, and conflict resolution.' In honour of India’s 75th Independence Day, prominent buildings illuminated in Texas, include US Twin Towers in Dallas, Governor's mansion in Austin, Reunion Tower.

Mahajan also attended other Independence Day events, including the major annual event at India House and Gujrat Samaj.

Addressing the members of the Indian diaspora, Mahajan congratulated them for their contributions towards bringing the two countries even closer strategically. He appreciated their contribution during the unprecedented days of pandemic and their involvement in supporting major initiatives around.

India Cultural Centre (ICC) Houston organised an extravagant and vibrant wedding event bazaar & traditions to celebrate 75th Independence Day at the Stafford centre.

“This is an effort to bring east, west, north, south of India together through weddings,” said ICC president Jasmeeta Singh.

“Gandhi was a person who was a champion for peace,” Congressman Al Green, D-Houston, said at the event. PTI SHK AMS AKJ AMS