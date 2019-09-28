Indians don't need 'industry of terrorism' to speak on their behalf: India on Khan's UNGA comments

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA exercised India's right to reply against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech. She lashed out at Khan's comments and said the citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf. Maitra at UNGA said, "The mainstreaming of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, in India's thriving and vibrant democracy with a millennia-old heritage of diversity, pluralism and tolerance is well and truly underway. Irreversibly so Citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate."