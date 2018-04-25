Indians disappoint on Day 4 of shooting World Cup

Chagwon (South Korea), April 25 (IANS) Indian shooters disappointed on day four of the second ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, to languish at the 10th spot here on Wednesday.

None of the Indian shooters could make it to the medal rounds of the three finals scheduled on Wednesday.

In the women's 10 metre Air Pistol, Heena Sidhu finished best with a score of 574 giving her 14th place. Mahima Turhi Agrawal and Manu Bhaker shot identical scores of 571 to be placed 27th and 30th respectively post the qualification round.

Belarus' Victoria Chaika won the event.

In the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, though both India's Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwala had a better day than the first day of qualification, their scores of 579 and 578 only gave them 13th and 16th positions respectively.

Korea's Junhong Kim, a former World Champion, won the host country's first gold of the competition with a world record score of 38 out of 50 in the finals.

In the mixed Trap Team event, the first Indian pairing of Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Shreyasi Singh came very close to a finals qualification, eventually shooting a combined 139 out of 150 to finish 10th.

The top six teams made it to the finals and another couple of points should have seen Manav and Shreyasi through.

India's second team in the event comprising Kynan Chenai and Seema Tomar shot 134 to end 21st out of 39 teams.

India has so far managed to win just one medal in the competition, with Shahzar Rizvi bagging the silver in the men's 10m Air Pistol on Tuesday.

