Indians detained on way to Kabul airport; Released subsequently: Reports

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A group of Indian nationals was reportedly stopped and briefly taken to an unknown location near the Kabul airport on Saturday for questioning and verification of travel documents, and was released subsequently.

The development was first reported by Afghan media outlet Etilaatroz and Kabul Now news portal, triggering some confusion and concerns in India in view of the deteriorating security situation in Kabul after its takeover by the Taliban nearly a week ago.

People tracking the developments in Kabul said there were no specific reports of any harm to Indians in Kabul so far.

The Indians were among 150 people who were heading towards the Kabul airport when they were stopped by Taliban fighters, according to the Afghan media reports.

Kabul Now news portal initially reported that the group was 'abducted' by the Taliban fighters but it later updated the report saying all the people were released and on their way back to the Kabul airport.

'A Taliban spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, rejected the allegations regarding abduction of more than 150 people, mostly Indian citizens, near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,' the news portal tweeted later.

The people cited above said the Indians were taken away for questioning and it is not unusual under the current circumstances.

There was no official comment or reaction on the matter.

After it captured Kabul, the Taliban has put up a large number of check posts on the way to the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans continued to converge around it in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the outfit's brutality.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday evacuated around 80 Indian nationals from Kabul by a transport military aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The aircraft landed at Dushanbe in Tajikistan after evacuating the Indians from Kabul, they said.

India has already evacuated 200 people including the ambassador and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday.

Story continues

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly Indian embassy staffers, last Monday.

The second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on Tuesday.

Following the evacuation on Tuesday, the MEA said the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital.

The MEA said the immediate priority for the government is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan.

It has also requested the Indians as well as their employers to urgently share the relevant details with the special Afghanistan cell.

As per rough estimates, the number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan could be around 400 and India has been looking at ways to evacuate them including by coordinating with the US and other friendly countries. PTI MPB PYK PYK