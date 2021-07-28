Indians, Americans Believe in Fundamental Freedoms: Blinken in Delhi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at the South Block in the national capital on Wednesday, 28 July, to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Blinken will also be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Blinken met with a group of civil society leaders earlier on Wednesday.

"I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The U.S. and India share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India’s pluralistic society and history of harmony. Civil society helps advance these values," he said in a tweet.

"The Indian people and the American people believe in human dignity and equality of opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms including freedom of religion and belief... these are the fundamental tenets of democracies like ours," Blinken told a group of civil society leaders on Wednesday, ahead of the meetings, NDTV reported.

The two-day visit would be Blinken's first to the country after taking charge as the US secretary of state.

What Will Be Discussed in the Meetings?

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on 23 July had said that the "discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest – including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN."

""Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership. Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further."" - Ministry of External Affairs

Meanwhile, the US Department of State, in a statement, had said the discussion will focus on issues such as "continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values and addressing the climate crisis."

Speaking about the agenda of the visit, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson had said, "With respect to the human rights and democracy question, yes, you're right; I will tell you that we will raise it, and we will continue that conversation, because we firmly believe that we have more values in common on those fronts than we don't."

"We believe India is going to be a really important part of continuing those conversations and building strong efforts on those fronts in partnership as we go forward," he had observed ahead of the visit, news agency PTI had reported.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)

