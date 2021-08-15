IndianOil to offer sports training to prison inmates

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI): IndianOil on Sunday launched 'Parivartan', a new initiative aimed at providing coaching to prison inmates across various sporting events, enabling them to take part in local competitions, besides boosting their confidence and self-esteem.

The central Public Sector Undertaking has roped in several sports personalities to offer the training, including 'Arjuna' awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta, 'Dhyan Chand' awardee and Commonwealth 'games medalist' Trupti Murugunde, 'National champion' S Arun Vishnu and woman grand master Padmini Rout, among others.

IndianOil said it would coordinate with the prison department to facilitate training programme in badminton, volleyball, chess, tennis and carrom across prisons in India to help improve the physical and mental well-being of prison inmates, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The event also coincides with the country's 75th Independence Day celebration as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a company statement said.

The Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai, Chanchalguda Central Jail-Hyderabad, Poojapura Central Jail-Trivandrum, Special Jail Bhubaneshwar and Circle Jail-Cuttack would be covered in the first phase.

The programme helps inmates overcome the stigma associated with imprisonment and aid in their smooth reintegration into society upon their release from prison, the release said. Nearly 129 inmates would be selected for the four week training, which would include learning the basics of sports, besides enabling them to take part in local competitions, the company said, adding they would provide them equipment and kits.

IndianOil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya formally launched the programme at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai through video conference on Sunday in the presence of Southern region (regional services) executive director K Sailendra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry State head and executive director P Jayadevan.

'The Parivartan initiative aims to build confidence and improve the well-being of prison inmates through sports. The programme is in sync with IndianOil's core value of care and will complement our ongoing initiative of employing prison inmates and people who have completed their time in prison as attendants at fuel stations', Vaidya said.

IndianOil said those who had already completed their jail terms were working as attendants in 30 retail outlets in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. PTI VIJ APR APR APR