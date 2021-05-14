Indian YT Channel Streams Eid Photos of Pak Women, Spews Misogyny

An India-based YouTube channel ‘Liberal Doge’ streamed a live on Thursday, 13 May, sexualising and posting misogynistic comments on the Eid ul-Fitr photos of Pakistani women. According to multiple social media handles, the channel is run by a man named Ritesh Jha.

Something as normal as posting a celebratory photo was made into an anti-women slugfest – with men ‘rating’ women, commenting on their ‘looks’, and even going to the extent of ‘auctioning'.

“Today, we will stalk women with our eyes filled with lust,” the YouTube description of the video read in Hindi.

The video has been made private on YouTube after people took to other social media platforms to call them out. Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur Police tweeted that the Cyber Cell has been directed for information and legal action against the YouTube channel.

आईडी की जानकारी एवं विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु साइबर सेल को निर्देशित किया गया। — Jaunpur police (@jaunpurpolice) May 13, 2021

‘Reminder That Country Is No Place for Women’: Indian Women ‘Auctioned’ on Twitter

Indian women, too, were not left behind in the vitriolic attack. Twitter handles placed ‘bids’ on the Congress Party’s national coordinator for social media Hasiba Amin – and was ‘sold’ to @PinakShiv3 handle.

Amin has reportedly filed an online complaint with the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell.

Several Twitter users alleged that right wing supporters were behind this targeting of women.

Every single day, RW scums achieve a new low. They have made life hell for the rest of us on social media. From abuses to threats to misusing pictures and actually auctioning women online, they are a reminder of why this country is no place for women. Please report this tr@sh too pic.twitter.com/NHej9fDFnT — Sania Ahmad (@SaniaAhmad1111) May 13, 2021

‘Extremely Triggering’: Women Call Out the ‘Disgusting’ YouTube Live

Multiple handles on Twitter called out the ‘disgusting’ YouTube live.

