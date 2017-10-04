Indian Youth Football’s Moment of Glory – 1974 Asian Youth Cup

In 1974, India’s U-20 football team was crowned joint champions of Asia after they shared four goals between themselves and Iran in Bangkok.

New Delhi: A majority of India, in 1974 was busy dealing with a smallpox epidemic and a railway strike, while some involved in the niche field of nuclear weaponry were celebrating the ‘Smiling Buddha’ – the country’s first nuclear bomb test was given the pass certificate.

Levelling the count or equalising the math was a bunch of merry men – India’s U-20 football team, who were crowned joint champions of Asia after they shared four goals between themselves and Iran in Bangkok. The underdog team was led by one of Kolkata Maidan’s most loved strikers Shabbir Ali, a scorer along with N Lateefuddin in the final.

Fast forward to 2017, Indian football is on the cusp of making their much spoken about debut at a FIFA World Cup, across all age group, men and women.

“There weren’t too many who thought we’d stand much of a chance at the Asian Youth Cup,” says Harjinder Singh, a member of the champion youth team, and a former coach at the Chandigarh Football Academy.

His advice to India’s first World Cuppers is oft repeated but as straightforward as it can be, “That 90 odd minutes on the field will never come back, so fight every second of the way with nothing but the target in focus.”

One of the more prominent coaches at his time in the CFA, he adds “The standards are much higher in today’s game, and at a level like this (World Cup) there will be pressure. But this is the chance for the young boys.”

“I am sure they will give a good account of themselves.”

Harjinder has closely worked with two of the India U-17’s attacking midfielders, cousins Jeackson Singh and Captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam and the goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill at the CFA. One can sense the pride in his voice when he says, I was sure that there will be three from Chandigarh in the final squad.

“The whole country will feel elated if we can do well at this big stage. It will inspire more youngsters to play football.”

Harjinder acknowledges the fact that none of the 270 odd minutes of football will be easy for Luis Norton de Matos’ side. “The opponents are stronger physically, and the boys will have to work that extra bit harder. They know how to play football, but the physical side might trouble then,” he points out.

Harjinder and Co were not expected to return with silverware in 1974, similarly in 2017 the Blue Colts are not expected be crowned champions on October 28 in Kolkata.

“We could not prepare the way we should have for a tournament like that. But we had a team with individual brilliance and whole lot of determination,” recalls the champion player and coach. “We stuck together and improved as the tournament progressed.”

A gifted left footed player in his time, Harjinder was a crucial part of the midfield, but a niggling injury would bring his career to a very untimely halt at the age of 28.

He scored twice in the semi-finals of the Asian Youth Cup when India beat hosts Thailand against all odds. The former India captain who says the best coach he has played under was the legendary PK Banerjee says that Amarjit and his band of boys should not think of the result, but concentrate on executing their plans to the best of their abilities.

“Don’t think about the win, play your role as best as you can and things will fall in place,” he advises. “Play to your plan without being intimidated even if the opponents are stronger and better.”

“India has always had good able players, one of our problems has been confidence over the years. Things have changed in today. It was a matter of a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work and determination. We never prepared so extensively.” he concluded.

The 1974 Asian Youth Cup is India’s only piece of continental silverware at the youth level and even if that can’t be bettered as yet, the tale from 47 years ago which turned into a silver lining in Indian football in the decade is one of inspiration.