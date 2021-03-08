Indian Youth Congress Passes Resolution to Make Rahul Gandhi Party President

New Delhi, March 8: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday, March 8, passed a resolution in its National Executive meet of national office bearers that party leader and Wayanad lawmaker Rahul Gandhi should once against take over as the president of the Congress party. Don't Let Anyone Stop You: Rahul Gandhi to Women on International Women's Day.

"Today in the National Executive, IYC Jointly passes a resolution that Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji should be appointed as AICC President as per the constitution of Indian National Congress. This is not just the resolution but the voice of every congress worker," Youth Congress tweeted.

The IYC said that it believes that the organisation will be "strengthened under the leadership and guidance" of Gandhi and the appointment will energise party workers across the nation.

Earlier today, the Gandhi scion addressed the Youth party workers and instructed them to fight the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and not to be afraid of anyone.