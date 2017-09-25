Indian wrestler Bajrang bags gold in Asian Indoor Games

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], Sept25 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang, the reigning Asian champion, defeated Daichi Takatani of Japan in the men's freestyle 65kg final to win the gold in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games at Ashgabat in Turkmenistan here last evening.

The Indian contingent added four medals including a gold medal on the ninth day of the games on Sunday.

Two women wrestlers Sheetal Tomar and Navjot Kaur also bagged a bronze each.

While Sheetal clinched the medal in freestyle -48kg category, Navjot did the same in freestyle -69kg event.

India added third bronze of the day through Krishnan Sasikiran in men's standard individual chess.

India's medal tally now stands at six gold, seven silver and 11 bronze.

More than 200 athletes in 15 sports disciplines are representing India in the Games, which is considered as the second biggest multi-sporting event of the continent after the Asian Games.(ANI)