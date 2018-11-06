Indian women's team reaches Myanmar for Olympic qualifiers

Yangon (Myanmar), Nov 6 (IANS) The Indian women's football team arrived here late on Tuesday evening to compete for a place in the second round of the 2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

"Being away from home and one's family on festivals can be a little difficult for the players, especially the younger ones. However, our team is also one big family and we hope to have a small celebration in the team hotel on Diwali," coach Maymol Rocky said.

"Diwali is the festival of lights and keeping that in mind, I hope the girls can light up Myanmar with their football and reach the next round of the Olympic Qualifiers."

Playing away from home is always a daunting task but the weather conditions here will come to the aid of the Indian team, according to the coach.

"The conditions in Myanmar are favourable for us. The girls are used to playing in such weather and the training camp that we had in Mumbai had us play in the same conditions as well," Rocky said.

Team India will take on Nepal in their opening clash on Thursday, which will be followed by matches against Bangladesh (November 11) and hosts Myanmar (November 13).

