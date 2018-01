Indian women's squad announced for ODI series against S. Africa

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) India's women's squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) cricket series against South Africa was announced on Wednesday.

India will play three ODIs against South Africa as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020) in February.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series and the squad for the same will be named later.

The squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper).

--IANS

pur/dg