Indian Women's League: Eastern Sporting Union beat India Rush SC

Shillong, March 31 (IANS) Eastern Sporting Union continued their winning run in the Hero Indian Womens League with a 3-1 victory over India Rush Soccer Club at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Kamala Devi struck twice before half-time (seventh, 27th minute) before Dalima Chibber pulled one back for Rush in the 86th minute.

Ranjibala struck late in the 90+3rd minute to round off the goals.

Eastern Sporting dominated from the word go as Prameshwori made her famous runs down the left. One of those runs brought the breakthrough as Kamala was at the receiving end of one of her crosses to score in the seventh minute.

Kamala saw an overhead kick saved by the keeper in the 19th before Sweety found Ranjibala in the clear in the 24th. The second goal arrived soon after when Kamala struck again in the 27th to make it 2-0.

Ranjibala shot wide in the 37th before Prameshwori too did the same a minute later. Panthoi who was otherwise a mere spectator was finally forced into save by Grace in the 43rd. That was the only bit of clear chance by Rush as the first half came to an end.

The second half began on a similar note as India Rush found it difficult to get the ball past the halfway line. Kamala layed one off to Thahenbei but she shot wide. India Rush won a free-kick in the 72nd but that didn't give much headway.

Just when it seemed no goals were left in the match, Dalima scored from 40 yards out. Her free-kick was spilled by Panthoi as she fumbled and the ball crossed the line to make it 2-1. But Eastern Sporting Union never looked in any discomfort as Ranjibala scored late into added time to complete the win.

Eastern Sporting Union will now face Gokulam Kerala FC on the April 2, while India Rush SC will take on KRYHPSA the same day.

Meanwhile in other matches, Rising Student's Club held KRYHPSA to 1-1 draw. Anju Tamang scored the opening goal with a superlative strike in the 76th minute before Ratanbala Devi equalised in the 78th to split points.

Gokulam Kerala FC decimated a hapless Indira Gandhi Academy SE side 6-1 to notch up their first win of the meet.

Ugandan striker Ikwaput Fazila did bulk of the damage as she scored five times (32nd, 44th, 45+2nd, 58th, 76th) to notch up a resounding victory.

Anita Rawat was the other scorer for Gokulam in the 81st minute while Sumithra Kamaraj scored the lone goal for Indira Gandhi ASE.

--IANS

gau/vm