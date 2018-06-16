Indian women's hockey team defeat Spain by 3-2

Indian women's hockey team registered their first win of the five-match series at the Consejo Superior de Deportes Hockey Stadium against Spain, on Friday night. India edged past the hosts 3-2 in their third game of the five-match series. Indian captain Rani Rampal, who scored the winning goal in the 59th minute to break the 2-2 tie and gave her side a well deserved 3-2 win. The Indian team made sure that they defended their lines well during the19th minute, keeping out Spain's third penalty corner of the match. World number 10, India battled a tense final moments in the match when the hosts put the visitors defence under constant pressure, winning two penalty corners. However, Spain's Lola Riera remained calm under pressure and converted the second penalty to equalise the scores at 2-2 after 58 minutes. The two teams will go head-to-head again for the fourth of their five-match series on Saturday.