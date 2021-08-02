Indian Women's Hockey Olympic Win Has a 'Chak De' Connection, and It's Not SRK

Buzz Staff
·3-min read

Indian women’s hockey team scripted history on Monday as they booked their place in the semi-final for the first time in the Olympics. Gurjit Kaur’s goal from a penalty corner in the second quarter was enough for India to beat an undefeated world no.2 Australia. The Indian women’s team has made history by entering the knockout stages of the Olympics for the first time. In fact, coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them. But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur converted India’s lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians. India’s best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams. In that edition of the Games, women’s hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.

If you are a Bollywood fan, this is bound to bring back memories of the 2007 film ‘Chak de India!’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. If not, King Khan himself was around to remind you of the film.

Indian women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne’s tweeted a selfie with the team and said that he is coming home later. Khan shared the tweet, writing, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”

In the 2007 film, Shah Rukh played Kabir Khan, the Indian national women’s hockey team coach who won the world cup. The movie which revolves around SRK teaching a group of young women to compete in the World cup, also shares a parallel with real life: Their competition against Australia.

In the film, the Indian team first lost to the mighty unbeaten Australians in the first group stage itself. However, redemption awaited, as the team then beat them in the finals. In real life, the Indian team beat the Australians in the quarter-finals to reach their first-ever semi-finals in the Olympics. So in many ways: The parallel still ran true: The Indian team beat the Australian team to an unprecedented victory for them.

Khan was not the only person to remind fans about the parallels between reel and real. Many Indian users on Twitter were also reminded of the same.

Marijne replied to Khan’s tweet on Monday, saying, “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.”

Following the win, Marijne had said, “It’s all about the mindset. I told the girls that we have nothing to lose, so play free, and that’s what we did today. It’s like a dream come true. I think this is the Chak De India in reality.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Punjab Cong chief Navjot Sidhu pays tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh

    Fatehgarh Sahib, Jul 31 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday asked people to take inspiration from the life of freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh and fulfil their duty towards the progress of the country.           Sidhu was here to pay tributes to Singh on his 82nd martyrdom day.           Our country got independence with the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. Now, it is our duty that we must fulfil their dreams by contributing to the development of our state

  • Tokyo Olympics: Day 9 India Schedule

    Tokyo, Jul 31 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

  • Avoid events, crowds during Onam festival: Minister to public

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 31 (PTI): With the Onam festival round the corner, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday asked people to avoid crowds and if possible, even events, celebrations and visits to relatives to reduce the risk of COVID infection.

  • Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

    New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): An Air India Express flight en route Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on Saturday morning after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected.

  • Maha: CIDCO would have to supply 1275 MLD water by 2050

    Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) Town planning authority CIDCO on Saturday said the water requirement of areas under its jurisdiction will reach 1,275 million litres per day (MLD) by 2050 and work had begun to tackle this demand, a senior official said on Saturday.

  • Artificial reefs sunk off Nagapattinam coast

    Nagapattinam, July 31 (PTI): The Department of Fisheries has commenced the process of sinking artificial coral reefs in the sea off Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, said Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj on Saturday Speaking to reporters here, he said 1,530 blocks of the artificial reefs were being sunk at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

  • Three arrested for stealing Rs 32 lakh from Gairsain post office

    Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Jul 31 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 32 lakh from a post office in Gairsain earlier this month, police said on Saturday.

  • Health condition of Oscar Fernandes improving

    Mangaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) The health condition of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes, who is under treatment at a private hospital in the city, is improving after he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain, hospital sources said.

  • Terrorist arrested as NIA raids 15 locations in J-K

    Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday arrested a terrorist as it carried out raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two terror-related cases, officials said.

  • India Yamaha Motor begins vaccination drive against Covid-19

    Chennai, July 31 (PTI): Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has commenced a Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees in Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh, the company said on Saturday.

  • Massive sinkhole spotted in Hauz Khas in Delhi, traffic disrupted

    New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A massive sink hole was spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi on Saturday. The area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department, said Delhi PWD Assistant engineer UB Singh.

  • Three arrested in dowry harassment case

    Nagpur, Jul 31 (PTI) Nagpur city police has arrested three persons in a dowry harassment case, an official said on Saturday.

  • Lalan Singh replaces R C P Singh as JD(U) president

    New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan, better known as Lalan Singh, was on Saturday chosen as its national president at the party's national executive meeting here, sources said.

  • Uttar Pradesh Records Zero Covid-19 Fatality, 32 New Cases

    There are a total of 17,08,441 Covid cases in the state while the death toll stands at 22,756, they said.

  • Food delivery man killed as Army vehicle hits two-wheeler in Thane

    Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) A 24-year-old food delivery man was killed in Thane city after a tanker attached to the Army dashed into his two-wheeler, police said on Saturday.

  • Civic team from Thane to take part in cleaning operations in Mahad

    Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) Teams from the municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel will visit the Mahad area in Raigad district for clean-up operations after the last week's devastating floods.

  • Punjab to reopen schools for all classes from August 2

    Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 as it further relaxed restrictions in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

  • Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh Replaces RCP Singh as JD(U) President

    The change of guard took place during JD(U)'s national executive meet, which was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

  • 3 killed in truck-bus collision Haryana's Panipat

    Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Three people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a bus in Haryana's Panipat district on Saturday, police said.

  • 12th standard students with disabilities declared all-pass

    Chennai, July 31 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday exempted private candidates with disabilities from appearing for the 12th standard supplementary examinations slated for August in view of the pandemic and declared them as all-pass.