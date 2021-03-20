Indian Women's Football Team to Play Uzbekistan and Belarus in Friendly Next Month

The Indian women’s senior national team is set to travel to Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches against the host team Uzbekistan and Belarus on April 5 and 8, respectively. The team has been in camp in Goa since December, and are preparing for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which is set to be held in India in 2022. Head coach Maymol Rocky, who has named a 23-member squad for the two friendlies in Uzbekistan, feels that the preparation for the team is picking up momentum.

“After the pandemic, we have been in camp for almost four months now, and the team is really gelling well together,” Maymol said. “Both Uzbekistan and Belarus are strong sides, and will provide ample challenge to the girls in the two friendlies.”

India had played friendlies against Uzbekistan two years back, and Maymol further recalled one such match that is etched in the memory of the team. “We had initially struggled against them, but I remember the last match that we played against Uzbekistan, we fought back well and it eventually ended in a draw. We are looking forward to further building on that result,” she said.

According to the squad that was announced, Aditi is back after she recovered from an injury she suffered. Also Maymol has brought in Jabamani Tudu in defence. In the midfield, Martina Thokchom gets a look. Renu has been a forward addition from the last tour.

The 23-member squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, M Linthoingambi Devi.

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi.

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Pyari Xaxa, Sumati Kumari.

Forwards: Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Heigrujam Daya Devi, Dangmei Grace.

FIXTURES

April 5: Uzbekistan vs India

April 8: India vs Belarus