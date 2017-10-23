Indian women shine at Balkan boxing meet

Sofia (Bulgaria), Oct 23 (IANS) Indian women pugilists rounded off the Balkan International Boxing Championship here by clinching five more medals, including a coveted gold.

The country's youth boxers had set the tone on Saturday by sweeping eight medals and also becoming the most successful team in the competition.

On Sunday, Lalfakmawii Ralte (+81 kg) was the star of the day. She outclassed Iryna, her Ukrainian opponent, 5-0 in the final to clinch the gold.

Pwilao Basumatary (57 kg) too put up a grand show before going down to Hungary's E. Helena to settle for the silver.

M.K. Devi Maisnam (54 kg), Jyoti (64 kg) and Nirmala Rawat narrowly lost out to their respective opponents in the semi-finals to pick up a bronze each.

--IANS

ajb/bg