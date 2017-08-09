    Indian Women Are Sharing Late-Night Selfies To Fight For Their Right To Safety

    CNN-News18
    "Dear regressive India, I will do as I please, night or day. Don't ever think you have the right to stop me. #AintNoCinderella"

    It's a no brainer that women in India do not feel safe while going out during the day or at night. Every time a case of sexual harassment surfaces, the authorities and the people in power resort to victim shaming and often end up making embarrassing statements.
    In the patriarchal society and mindset that we live in, the restrictions are often set for women and somehow they are at fault for anything that happens to them because they were out "so late" at night.
    In a recent case that has stirred up fresh discussions about women safety in India, a 29-year-old daughter of a top bureaucrat in the Haryana government had alleged that she was followed by Vikas Barala and his friend on Friday night. Barala’s SUV pulled up close to her car several times in a bid to block her way.



    On Monday after the crucial CCTV video evidence went missing, the Chandigarh police recovered the missing footage of five key locations that showed Vikas and his friend chasing the woman in a car.
    Soon after police said that the recovered footage shows Barala chasing the woman, Subhash Barala said the police is under no pressure and claimed that the victim was “like his daughter”. While earlier the Haryana BJP unit blamed the victim for driving “so late in the night.”
    The women then took to the microblogging site Twitter to fight the constant judgement that they have to face by sharing not so "sanskari" late-night selfies with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella. The hashtag resonated with many and soon went viral.































     
     
     
    In a shocking revelation, the main accused, Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala, has come up with the excuse that he was chasing the 29-year-old woman because he had a bet to find out whether the driver was a man or a woman.