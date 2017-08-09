Indian Women Are Sharing Late-Night Selfies To Fight For Their Right To Safety

"Dear regressive India, I will do as I please, night or day. Don't ever think you have the right to stop me. #AintNoCinderella"

It's a no brainer that women in India do not feel safe while going out during the day or at night. Every time a case of sexual harassment surfaces, the authorities and the people in power resort to victim shaming and often end up making embarrassing statements.

In the patriarchal society and mindset that we live in, the restrictions are often set for women and somehow they are at fault for anything that happens to them because they were out "so late" at night.

In a recent case that has stirred up fresh discussions about women safety in India, a 29-year-old daughter of a top bureaucrat in the Haryana government had alleged that she was followed by Vikas Barala and his friend on Friday night. Barala’s SUV pulled up close to her car several times in a bid to block her way.





Chandigarh: Police summons Haryana BJP President's son Vikas Barala at 11 am today, in stalking case pic.twitter.com/tVtTESfAor

— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2017





On Monday after the crucial CCTV video evidence went missing, the Chandigarh police recovered the missing footage of five key locations that showed Vikas and his friend chasing the woman in a car.

Soon after police said that the recovered footage shows Barala chasing the woman, Subhash Barala said the police is under no pressure and claimed that the victim was “like his daughter”. While earlier the Haryana BJP unit blamed the victim for driving “so late in the night.”

The women then took to the microblogging site Twitter to fight the constant judgement that they have to face by sharing not so "sanskari" late-night selfies with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella. The hashtag resonated with many and soon went viral.



I will do as I please, night or day. Don't ever think you have the right to stop me #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/oHIKgbhoeA — pooja🌷 (@queenpsays) August 7, 2017













What I wear, till what time I stay out, whom I hang around with,bla bla.. is none of your business bcoz I #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/hlFEE0y2Qq — Surbhi Dwivedi (@DwivediSurbhi) August 7, 2017







Guess what BJP, it's midnight and I'm outside and this party is rad. You want me to stay home to be safe, your bad. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/5x7UrDo0Ot — Poorva Sharma (@PforPoorva) August 7, 2017







Hi to all regressive authorities, from a cab, past midnight, dressed like I'm going to a party, but I'm actually not. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/Dhrwflck9i — Surekha Rao (@surerao) August 7, 2017







If I'm out at 12am, it DOES NOT mean I'm to be raped, molested, chased. My dignity is my right 24X7 #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/6SN0I5NbSN — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 7, 2017







No one tells me what to wear, what to eat, when to go out & how to dress. Keep your regressive mindset to yourself #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/e3WqAKuK3f — Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) August 7, 2017







Dear Sanskari BJP, it's well past midnight n i'm out having beer in Delhi. Join me? #AintNoCinderella #ChandigarhStalking pic.twitter.com/jXj5piZUqz — Ridhima Malhotra (@RidhimaInd) August 8, 2017







No man can stop me from going out whenever I want. Public spaces for women! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/jaipo3Dtai — Nabakalpita Bora (@NabakalpitaB) August 7, 2017







We ain't damsels in distress. We are independent & we don't need you to curb our freedom#AintNoCinderella here! pic.twitter.com/mulliSsKwY — Rekha Navani (@rekha_navani) August 7, 2017







Oops 1.45am and I am out on Delhi Roads, In a short Dress 😱stop me if you can !!! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/P7PWQM487H — San🙋🏼 (@farooquisana) August 7, 2017







I am a free soul! I am a woman of today ! I live with my free will #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/afSmmBdH6t — seema (@seemaadhikari) August 8, 2017













Don't teach me what to wear, what to eat and when to go out.. #AintNoCinderella #ItsMyLife pic.twitter.com/QYWcxQSxm4 — Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) August 7, 2017

















In a shocking revelation, the main accused, Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala, has come up with the excuse that he was chasing the 29-year-old woman because he had a bet to find out whether the driver was a man or a woman.

