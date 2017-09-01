Indian women rise in FIFA rankings

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Indian women's football team have jumped four places to 56 in the latest FIFA rankings.

Currently, India are placed 13th in Asia, sandwiched between Iran and Hong Kong.

"Development of women's football is one of our priorities and it's heartening to see the Women's Team rise in FIFA Rankings. Congratulations," All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das said in a statement on Friday.

National Coach Maymol Rocky said: "We've seen successes as well as have faced quite a few tough competitions of late. The rise in FIFA rankings reflects our hard work which is being put in by the team relentlessly."

"Bringing in new blood and creating competition for places in the Team has been a process and I'm pleased we are moving in the right direction," she added.

--IANS

ajb/bg