Indian women pugilists eye gold at boxing meet

Istanbul, Sep 16 (IANS) Indias good run in the Ahmet Comert International Boxing Championship continued as five women pugilists, Niharika Gonella, Sashi Chopra, Ankushita Boro, Parveen and Soniya made the finals here.

In the 75 kg weight category, Niharika beat Selma Karakoyun 3:2 to set up a summit clash against Shamonova Anastasiia of Kazakhstan, while Shashi Chopra punched her way into the finals by registering a 4:1 victory over Sandugash Abilkhan of Kazakhstan in the 57 kg weight classification, here late on Friday.

Shashi will now be up against Vladislava Kukhta of Kazakhstan.

Ankushita got the better of Aleyna Turk of Turkey and will now face Turkish pugilist Cagla Aluc in the summit clash of the 60 kg competition.

In the 48 kg competition, Soniya beat Olga Shalimova and will now take on Zahazira Urakabeva of Kazakhstan, while Parveen beat Ayten Cumentor of Turkey in the 54 kg bout to continue her pursuit for gold. She will face Anastasiia Artamonova of Russia in the finals.

--IANS

dm/tri/bg