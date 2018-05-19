Indian Women Naval Officers to circumnavigate globe on Indian built INSV Tarini

Navika Sagar Parikrama is a project wherein a team of women officers of the Indian Navy would circumnavigate the globe on an Indian-built sail boat INSV Tarini. This is the first ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all-women crew. The project is scheduled to commence in early Sep 17. INSV Tarini is the sister vessel of INSV Mhadei. The project is considered essential towards promoting Ocean Sailing activities in the Navy while depicting Government of India's thrust for 'Nari Shakti'.The all-women crew has trained extensively for the forthcoming voyage. The crew would monitor and report marine pollution on the high seas. Their travel route includes: Goa to Australia.Australia to New Zealand.New Zealand to Port Stanley. Port Stanley to Cape Town . Cape Town to Mauritius. Mauritius to Goa.