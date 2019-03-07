Indian women fail to win second T20, series against England

Guwahati, March 7 (IANS) The Indian eves lost to England by five wickets in the second T20 International here, surrendering the series with a sixth straight loss in the shortest format.

Opener Danielle Wyatt starred for the tourists with an unbeaten 64 off 55 balls as England, chasing 112 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, reached the target in 19.1 overs.

England did lose early wickets but Wyatt hit six boundaries and was supported by Lauren Winfield (29) to see off the small target.

England needed three back-to-back boundaries by Winfield to take the game away from India as Wyatt held one end firm on the way to her fourth T20 half-century.

Opting to bowl, the England bowlers did a fine job to restrict India from putting up a big score at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Katherine Brunt was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 3/17. She sent back stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (12) and Jemimah Rodrigues to put India on the backfoot.

Mandhana had helped India to 24/0 in 2.3 overs but after her wicket the WV Raman coached side never got going. Mithali Raj top-scored with 20 off 27 balls, while Deepti Sharma and Bharati Fulmali contributed 18 runs each.

England were reduced to 56/4 after Ekta Bisht picked up two wickets, including the big one of skipper Heather Knight and left-armer Radha Yadav got the back of Tammy Beaumont in the fifth over.

Poonam Yadav had Amy Jones caught and bowled but after Wyatt and Winfield joined hands for a 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket, there was no looking back for England.

Brief scores: India Women 111/8 (Mithali Raj 20; Katherine Brunt 3/17; England Women 114/5 ( Danielle Wyatt 64; Ekta Bisht 2/23)

--IANS

dm/gau/bg