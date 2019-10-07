Indian Women cricket team gears up to lock horns with South Africa ahead of 1st ODI

Indian Women Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with the South African Team. Both the teams arrived at Reliance Cricket Ground in Vadodara ahead of the first ODI match. The first game is scheduled to be held on October 09. Skipper Mithali Raj, Punam Raut, Jhulan Goswami among others were seen sweating it out ahead of the match. Both sides will play three-match ODI series. Earlier, India clinched T20I series with 3-1 against South Africa.