Indian women complete consecutive wins over Hong Kong

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Indian womens football team completed back-to-back victories over hosts Hong Kong, with the second coming thanks to a well fought 1-0 win on Wednesday.

The only goal of the game was scored by forward Pyari Xaxa, as the Indian eves now set off for Indonesia for a couple of more preparatory friendlies.

This 1-0 victory comes on the back of a 5-2 triumph over the same opposition on Monday.

India got off to a good start as forwards Dangmei Grace, combined with Indumathi and Anju Tamang to produce swift attacks, while the home side depended on set-pieces in an effort to inflict damage on the Indians.

Coach Maymol Rocky's team earned a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box in the 17th minute, but Ratanbala Devi's shot was well negotiated by the Hong Kong defence.

Hong Kong goalkeeper Yuen Ki NG was on top form in this match, as she made save after save on both sides of the half-time whistle, to deny India the lead.

However, a substitution at the stroke of half-time seemed to do the trick for coach Maymol and her girls. Pyari Xaxa's introduction after the changeover completely changed the tempo of the game, as India launched a flurry of attacks.

Yuen Ki NG made as many as six saves after half-time, before Sanju was finally able to unlock the Hong Kong defence in the 68th minute, setting Xaxa through with a delicate pass, which the latter put into the back of the net with great aplomb.

Unfortunately, Xaxa hobbled off with an injury in the dying moments of the match, and had to be replaced by Sandhiya Ranganathan.

The women's team is now set to travel to Indonesia, where they will face off against the Indonesia Women's National Team on January 27 and 30.

--IANS

ajb/bg