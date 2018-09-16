Indian women boxers shine at Turkish event

Istanbul, Sep 16 (IANS) Indian women pugilists put up a stellar display at the 32nd Ahmet Comert boxing tournament here, sweeping seven medals in as many categories, including three golds, two silver and two bronze.

While Mary Kom won the gold and the junior women boxers created history winning 13 medals in Poland, the Indians once again established themselves as a boxing powerhouse with a splendid medal haul.

Monika, Bhagyabati Kachari and Simranjeet confirmed the yellow metal, while Pinki Jangra and Meena Kumari settled for silver.

In the first final of the afternoon, Monika got the better of Turkish pugilist Ayse Cagirir in the 48 kg category, securing a unanimous 5-0 win.

Following it up in the 81kg category was 2012 Asian Championship bronze medalist Bhagyabati Kacahri who not only put up a dominant display but exhibited technical precision and finesse to secure the gold, forcing Selma Karakoyun to a 0:5 submission. Following her sublime display, she also received the award for the most scientific boxer at the event.

Pinki Rani, however, suffered an unfortunate result, being downed by yet another Turkish opponent, Busenaz Cakiroglu, in a 1-4 verdict and had to settle for a silver. Meena Kumari too suffered a similar fate in the 54 kg category against Romania's Maria Nechita. One of the most enthralling bouts on the final day, Meena lost by a narrow margin with a split 2-3 decision.

Capping off the tournament in style, Simranjeet showed strong character to win the gold in the 64kg category. Dubbed as an underdog ahead of the bout, she beat the odds and looked on top of her game, eclipsing past Turkey's Sema Caliskan in a unanimous 5-0 decision to secure the third gold for India.

--IANS

ajb/vm