Indian woman gives birth in Bangladesh railway station

Dhaka, June 20 (IANS) An Indian woman gave birth to a baby inside the toilet of a railway station here, a media report said.

Roksana Akter (30) and the newborn have been admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, bdnews24 reported on Tuesday.

Yasin Faruq, the officer-in-charge of the Kamalapur Railway Police Station where the incident took place, said the woman and the child were first taken to the Mugda Hospital on Monday night after she had given birth.

Roksana's husband Abdul, a Bangladeshi citizen, was a furniture trader in India.

After the wedding, Abdul took Roksana to his sister's home in Narayananj but he fled after stealing her passport some days ago, the police officer said.

--IANS

and/ksk/mr