Indian woman creates hisory, twice climbs Everest in five days

    Indian woman creates history, twice climbs Everest in five days

    Kathmandu, May 21 (IANS) Indian climber Anshu Jamsenpa created mountaineering history on Sunday when she summitted Mount Everest twice in a span of five days.

    Anshu unfurled the Indian Tricolor on the mountain's crest on May 16 at 9 a.m., and completed the feat for a second time at 7.45 a.m., on Sunday.

    She thus climbed the world's highest mountain twice in 118 hours and 15 minutes and set the record for a double ascent in a single season.

    Anshu also became the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest five times in a record time.

    Everest Summitter Association (ESA) General Secretary Lhakpa Rangdu Sherpa made the official announcement from the Everest Base Camp on Sunday morning.

