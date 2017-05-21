Indian woman among 6 climbers evacuated from Mt Everest

Patna, May 21 (PTI) Polling for seven urban local bodies today passed off peacefully, barring some stray incidents, in Bihar with around 64 per cent voter turnout. The elections were held in seven municipal corporations — Gaya, Munger, Biharsharif, Darbhanga, Ara, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, 31 nagar parishads (municipal council) and 63 nagar panchayats. “About 64 […]

Kathmandu, May 21 (IANS) Six climbers, including a former Miss India pageant finalist, were evacuated from the higher camps of Mt Everest after they suffered from high altitude sickness on Sunday, a media report said.

Indian woman climber Sangeeta S. Bahl, 52, and Argentine climbers Andres Esteban Pariz and Ricardo Dario Birn were airlifted from Camp I, the Himalayan Times reported.

Bahl, a Miss India 1985 pageant finalist, is undergoing treatment at Swacon International Hospital, according to an official at the Himalayan Guides, a local partner of the Madison Mountaineering.

“Bahl’s condition is out of danger,” Damber Parajuli, Chairman of Expedition Operators Association Nepal, was quoted as saying.

Most of the climbers were affected by snow blindness and frostbite, as they prepared for the final summit push from higher camps of the world’s highest peak.

A Chinese climber and a Slovakian mountaineer were also evacuated from the higher camps after they suffered from high altitude sicknesses. A Nepali climber Phurba Tamang has also been brought to Kathmandu for treatment.

This is published unedited from the IANS feed.