Indian has withdrawn from Doklam, not us: China

Beijing, Aug 28 (IANS) China on Monday said that India has withdrawn its troops from Doklam but Chinese troops will "remain in the region" and exercise their "sovereignty over the region".

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Chinese border troops will "continue to patrol in Donglong", which India refers to as Doklam, in the Sikkim sector.

"On the afternoon of August 28, the Indian side pulled back all the Indian troops and equipment to the Indian side of the boundary and the Chinese personnel have verified this," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hu Chunying said.

"The Chinese side will continue to exercise its sovereignty and uphold its territorial integrity in accordance with historical conventions," she added.

Asked if the disengagement was from both sides, Hua repeated the same statement.

China's statement is in contrast to India stating on Monday that both countries have agreed to "disengage" in Doklam where their armies have been on a standoff since the middle of June, sharply escalating tensions.

India's Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that during bilateral communications, "we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests".

"On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to, and is ongoing," India said.

--IANS

gsh/rn