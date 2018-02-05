Indian wins $2.7mn jackpot in Abu Dhabi

Dubai, Feb 5 (IANS) An Indian in the UAE has won a lottery worth 10 million Dirhams ($2.7 million) in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sunil Mappatta Krishnan Kutty Nair, who is currently travelling in India, takes home the second-largest reward given away this year, the Gulf News reported.

Nair works as a sales executive in Abu Dhabi. He will be splitting the pot money with three of his friends, said a colleague who contributed to the ticket cost.

The earlier "Big Ticket Draw" of 12 million Dirhams ($3.2 million) on January 7 was won by Indian national Harikrishnan V. Nair, who is based in Ajman. He picked the lucky ticket on Monday.

--IANS

soni/vm