Indian wild card Nitin wins Asian Junior Tennis Championship boys singles title

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Indian wild card Nitin Kumar Sinha on Saturday defeated Malaysian player Christian Didier Chin to win the boys singles title of HCL Asian Junior Tennis Championship.

Sinha, ranked a lowly 294, defeated Chin 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in a final match held at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge - Balewadi, in Pune.

In girls' singles final, second seed Mihika Yadav defeated top seed Mahak Jain in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Players from 11 countries in the region - Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, China, Sri Lanka, Iran and India participated in the tournament.

The championship is the second highest tournament anywhere in the world after the junior grand slams, and provides top Indian players a chance to compete against their global counterparts as well as earn valuable ITF points to build on their overall international ranking. (ANI)