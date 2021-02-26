Indian voters count in Australia too, says envoy on UP visit

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Drawing a comparison between India and Australia as far as elections are concerned, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Friday said often in Australia as in India, the key is to get most Indian votes.

'One in 35 Australians is of Indian origin. At present, Australia is a much smaller country than India. Something like 7,00,000 Australians are of Indian origin,' he said.

'Australia's India diaspora is increasing. We are seeing people of Indian origin in state and national parliaments,' the envoy told PTI on the sidelines of his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

Barry O'Farrell said as a former premier of Australia's largest state, he jokes that Indians have a knack of managing swing seats, which determine government formation. He is a former premier of New South Wales, Australia's most-populous state.

'Often in Australia as in India the key is to get most Indian votes,' Barry O'Farrell said.

Lauding Uttar Pradesh for its fight against the pandemic, the Australian High Commissioner said, 'The performance of India as a nation, but in particular the performance of its largest state against COVID-19 has been extraordinary. Countries around the world have been decimated, and I think the effort put in this country demonstrates the strong leadership, support of citizenry can defeat the disease.' On ties between India and Australia, Barry O'Farrel said, 'Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is a very good friend of my Prime Minister (Scott) Morrison, and the relationship has got closer and stronger in the year of COVID, when most people had isolated and stayed away from each other. The relationship is strong, and happily my discussions with the chief minister last night and with the deputy chief minister... I think the prospects for a strong relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Australian states is equally good.' In the past 12 months that relationship has only got closer strategically, but across economic and other fields as well, the Australian High Commissioner added.

On plans of Australian universities opening their campuses in Uttar Pradesh, he said the National Education Policy announced by the Centre has excited the Australian universities about those opportunities, and they are examining them.

'And certainly the deputy chief minister here today has made a strong case for Australian universities to open campuses in UP,' he added.

Asked to comment on immediate focus and challenge as far as education and students is concerned, the envoy said, 'Two things. One is India's national education policy provides opportunities for foreign universities including Australian universities to consider establishing campuses in states like Uttar Pradesh and other across India, that is obviously very good for India.' 'The negative is that there are many Indian students currently in this country, who would otherwise be studying in Australia, if not for COVID. And I just want to assure them that the Australian government is working with its states and territories to identify the best way of when times are safe to get the students back to Australia to study,' he said.

On a lighter note, Barry O'Farrell also said, 'I joked with the deputy CM that perhaps the only area of cooperation we might be a bit wary of and a bit reluctant about is further sports collaboration because it was a convincing win to India in the test series. We love competing against India, but I would like to ensure that in future we occasionally win a few series.' Deputy Chief Minister Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of secondary education, higher education and information technology, told PTI, 'Had a lengthy discussion with the Australian High Commissioner on a number of issues. He spoke about having a knowledge exchange programme in UP. Invitation has been extended to top universities of Australia to open campuses in UP, and he has accepted it, and told us that a programme will be set up soon.' Sharma said the Australian High Commissioner was informed that UP is the largest state in India in terms of population and the UP Madhyamik Shiksha is the largest examination board in the world, where 56 lakh candidates appear for classes 10 and 12. After passing class 12, many students go to other states and abroad for higher studies, he said.

The deputy chief minister said international exposure is not available to students, especially those in rural areas.

'Therefore, a 10-day exchange programme for meritorious students of the rural areas of the state may be organised,' he said.

Discussions were also held on strengthening of sports, exchange programmes (for secondary education and higher education), skill development and employment information and facilitation, he said. PTI NAV CK