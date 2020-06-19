Indian upper caste outrage against racism in the West is in jarring contrast to apathy towards marginalised at home

With protests raging across America and other parts of the world after George Floyd's murder by a White police officer, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter has been trending on social media. The African-American struggle has a long history, and many marginalised communities across the world seek inspiration from their resistance. Other countries have extended their support to the protests, while expressing concerns over racism and police brutality.

Similar support has also been extended by citizens of India to the on-going protests, condemning acts of racial violence and discrimination. While #BlackLivesMatter needs and deserves all the attention coming its way, the sudden outrage by Indians on this issue seems rather hypocritical, considering the upper caste's long history of brutality against Dalits and Adivasis.

There is constant outrage in Kashmir about the cruelty inflicted by armed forces on civilians; people in the northeastern states of India are also victims of racism and brutality at the hands of the armed forces. In recent times, several activists and students fighting for the rights of marginalised communities have called out Indian celebrities for showing selective outrage.

The marginalised in India have often faced criticism for even voicing their concerns. Seeing friends and colleagues be oblivious to matters in their own backyard, while showing extreme interest in the US protests, is worrying.

The Dalit movement in India has taken immense inspiration from the African-American civil rights movement, connecting to Black struggles and seeking support from the teachings of leaders like Malcolm X. However, the Indian upper caste diaspora in the US and other countries continuously equates itself to the Black community, despite being perpetrators of oppression against the marginalised in India themselves.

Manasa Yendluri, a Telugu-Dalit feminist, poet and writer, expresses distress over the same, "Many NRIs and Indians restlessly shouted at the top of their lungs and wrote their hearts out for George Floyd. But they never seemed to have heard the names of Madhu, Surekha Bhaiyyalal, Manasa Yadav, Teku Lakshmi, Bakki Sreenu, Vikas Kumar Jatav, and many other Bahujans who were killed in the name of caste. They kept their silence even if they knew about these incidents. Animal killings in this country have gotten the attention that not a single Bahujan life could get."

On 27 May, a pregnant elephant in Kerala died after consuming a pineapple stuffed with crackers " a common snare used to scare away wild boars from plantations. Social media outrage rose to a crescendo over it, with condolences pouring in on every platform. The death of the elephant was extremely disturbing and sad. However, what is rather revealing and heart-wrenching about India's reality is that Dalits and Adivasis, in spite of losing their lives to brutality every day, do not receive a similar outrage or response to atrocities committed against them. This reflects the truth about how lives of some communities in this country hold a different value when compared to others, and the value is nowhere close to the attention that an animal gets.

The pregnant elephant died standing in a river after eating a pineapple laden with crackers. Image courtesy: Facebook/mohan.krishnan1426 More

The pregnant elephant died standing in a river after eating a pineapple laden with crackers. Image courtesy: Facebook/mohan.krishnan1426

The same people, grieving the death of the elephant, could also be seen proactively sympathising with the protests against police brutality and racism in the US. "Over the last week, I've seen plenty of largely apolitical Savarna, middle and upper caste people, join in on the global outrage and solidarity over George Floyd's murder. This is particularly ironic when one thinks of how this empathy is absent when Adivasis, Dalits, Muslims and other marginalised communities in India are brutalised at the hands of the state machinery, day in and day out," says Nolina Minj, an Adivasi researcher and writer. "While there is a history of transnational solidarity between Dalits and Blacks, upper-caste Indians would loathe recognising that their casteism and indifference towards the oppression of marginalised communities in their own country stems from the same unequal world order that enables racism. Supporting anti-racism in the West, while staying mum about violence at home, is a paradox that is morally flawed and unstable," she adds.

