Indian U-17 football World Cup star to train at Blackburn Rovers

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) Indian Under-17 World Cup star Aniket Jadhav will undergo a training spell at the English Championship football club Blackburn Rovers, a statement said on Tuesday.

Jadhav played in all three matches for India at the Under-17 World Cup held here in October 2017.

Blackburn Rovers - one of only six of the English Premier League champions - alongside Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City - are owned by Venkys London Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Pune-based poultry conglomerate Venkateshwara Hatcheries Group (VH Group).

Jadhav will be the first Indian professional player to train in England at Blackburn Rovers' Academy at Brockhall village, Lancashire.

"We, as supporters of sport, especially football, want to help young Indian talent. Our Academy at Blackburn Rovers is one of the finest Category 1 Academy in the UK.

"This training stint will help Aniket develop technically as a player, which will in turn contribute to the improvement of his performance on the pitch. We want to support young talented footballers in the best way possible to help improve the Indian national team's performances and FIFA ranking on the world stage," said Blackburn Rovers owner Balaji Rao.

Aniket Jadhav, who currently plays for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, commented: "I would like to thank Blackburn Rovers FC for believing in me and my ability, and inviting me to train at their world class Academy.

"I am very thankful to Balaji Rao Sir for this opportunity. I would also like to thank my agent, Jehan Kothary of KSMN sports, and my current club Jamshedpur FC, who have been very supportive of this opportunity and have assured their complete support."

--IANS

dm/gau/bc