Indian U-17 eves' football team lose to Russia

Johannesburg, July 19 (IANS) India lost 1-3 to Russia in the BRICS Under-17 women's football tournament here on Thursday.

Coming on the back of a 0-5 loss against the hosts South Africa, the Indian eves took an early lead through Soumya Guguloth in the sixth minute but Russia came back strong and ran out eventual winners scoring three goals in the remaining time, reports Efe.

After Soumya had put India ahead as she slotted home from a cross, the opponents did little wait and in the 9th minute equalized the proceedings.

Samiksha's effort in the 17th minute earned a decent save from the opposition goalkeeper but Russia doubled their lead in the 28th minute.

Changing over, the Indian eves showed vigour in attacking but the momentum was cut short once again when Russia found the net in the 62nd minute, making it 3-1.

In the 77th minute, Samiksha rattled the woodwork after her fierce free-kick left the opposition custodian bewildered.

The Indian eves pressed to minimize their deficit but could only hit the woodwork in the dying embers of the match.

India will next take on Brazil on Saturday.

--IANS

dm/pur/sed