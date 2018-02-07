Indian tourist dies two weeks after Dubai accident

Dubai, Feb 7 (IANS) An Indian woman tourist, who was fighting for her life after a crash in Dubai in which her husband died, did not survive her flight back home in an air ambulance for emergency treatment.

Neetu Jain Kawad, 38, was being flown to Bengaluru on Monday in the air ambulance two weeks after she lost her husband, Dinesh Kawad, 40, in a collision between a minibus they were travelling in and a truck on Emirates Road on January 22.

The woman had suffered serious injuries and had slipped into a coma. She was being treated at a hospital in Dubai, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

The couple, who lived in Bellary, Karnataka, had a garments business in India and had left behind their 11-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter with their grandparents when they came to Dubai on a leisure trip.

They were with two other tourist couples heading for a desert safari trip when the fatal accident took place near Al Aweer area while they were driving towards Sharjah, police officials said earlier.

Initial police investigation showed that the bus driver did not leave a safe distance between the vehicles, leading to the crash.

Dinesh Kawad, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, and the Pakistani driver, 23, were killed on the spot.

An Italian tourist's pregnant wife reportedly succumbed to her injuries later. A Chinese couple and the Italian man survived with minor injuries.

--IANS

soni/bg