22 Oct 2020: Indian teenage entrepreneur Sachin Farroda's successful journey in digital marketing

Born in a village in Rajasthan, 17-year-old Sachin Farroda is already a successful entrepreneur.

At the age of 12, he started programming apps and won several competitions. Hence, his entrepreneurial journey started with programming, before moving into digital marketing.

Sachin Farroda, who is also a national level football player, recalls that starting early was difficult, but the support from family and friends helped him.

Career: He is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in India

Expert in digital marketing, content creation, software development, and social media marketing, Sachin Farroda is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in India.

This achievement came from the hard work this teenager has put in, into his digital marketing career from the age of 16.

In these few years, he has helped several influencers and businesses to grow their social media presence, especially through Instagram.

Book: 'The Highway towards Instagram Mastery' is Sachin Farroda's recent book

Sachin Farroda recently launched his first book The Highway towards Instagram Mastery 2020, which is a quick guide for growing your business and profile on Instagram.

In this book, one can learn all the tips and tricks about Instagram growth like getting started on Instagram, gaining followers, optimizing profiles, hashtags and everything related to Instagram growth.

This book is currently available on Google Books and Amazon Kindle.