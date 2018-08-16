Indian team condoles Wadekar's demise

Trent Bridge, Aug 16 (IANS) The Indian cricket team on Thursday observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of former skipper Ajit Wadekar, who died in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Wadekar, who captained India to their first overseas victories in the West Indies and England in the 1970s, had died on Wednesday. He was 77.

The BCCI tweeted a photo wherein members of the Indian squad along with the support staff observed a two-minute silence to condole the death of the former captain.

Struggling after losing the opening two Tests to hosts England, the Virat Kohli-led visitors are currently preparing for the third match of the five-Test rubber, that starts here on Saturday.

