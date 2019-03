India reached the target of 237 in 48.2 overs, riding on a 141-run unconquered stand between Kedar Jadhav's 81* and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 59, to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. This match was held at Hyderabad today. While addressing the post match press conference, middle-order batsman of the Indian cricket team Kedar Jadhav said, "Every victory is very valuable and it adds confidence in you and your team. It tells how the team is progressing overall. We as a team have always believed in process more than the result." "It's good to be playing consistently for India and doing well. Captain and team management have always shown faith in me which boosts your confidence level," he added. India had lost the two preceding T20 Internationals.