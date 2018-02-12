Indian Suhana claims gold in ITTF Premium Junior Circuit

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Indian paddler Suhana Saini claimed the gold medal in the 2018 Oman Junior & Cadet Open -- ITTF Premium Junior Circuit.

The 12-year-old from Haryana beat Egypt's Hana Goda in the Hopes Girls' Singles final 3-1 to annex the coveted title on Sunday.

Suhana began on a strong note but couldn't take charge of the table, losing the first game 10-12. She was much more composed in the rest of the match though, countering Hana's attacking play with a solid defense and a barrage of her own shots.

She won the remaining three games 11-7, 11-6, 11-8 comfortably to show her maturity beyond her years.

Suhana was in her elements all through the tournament, beating Jordan's Rinad El-Hasani and Syria's Hend Zaza in straight games in the league phase.

She took on another of India's rising players, Ananya Chande, in the semifinals and waded into the final with a clinical 3-1 victory.

